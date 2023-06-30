iHeartRadio

London men alleged to have communicated with undercover officer to obtain sexual services


(Source: Paolo Cordoni/Stock/Getty Images Plus)

Five London men are charged after an investigation by the London Police Service Human Trafficking Unit.

According to police, the men are alleged to have communicated with an undercover officer to obtain sexual services.

Searches related to the investigation also found cocaine on two of the people arrested

The men, ranging in age from 25 to 40 years old have all be charged with obtain sexual services for consideration. 

