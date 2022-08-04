Warnings end for London-Middlesex, Sarnia-Lambton

All watches and warnings for the London area have come to an end.

The main risk on Thursday was heavy rain due to the slow movement of the storm. Potential hazards included torrential rain with totals of between 50 - 75mm possible in London, and up to 100mm of rain possible in Sarnia-Lambton.

It has been a stormy week after Wednesday's round of severe weather.

London’s forecast for the rest of the week:

Friday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 26 and humidex values of 36.

Saturday: Sunny. High 29.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 30.

Monday: Cloudy with a 70 per cent chance of showers. High 26.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud with a 60 per cent of showers. High 25.

Wednesday: Sunny. High 27.