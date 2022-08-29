London-Middlesex, surrounding regions under severe thunderstorm warning

It has been a steamy start to the workweek, with daytime high temperatures climbing into the upper 20s, and with the humidity is feeling close to 40 C. It's this volatility that has led Environment Canada to issue multiple severe weather warnings across the region.

A heat warning is in effect for parts of southern Ontario, including Windsor, Leamington, Essex County and the Niagara region.

Showers and thunderstorms are bubbling up Monday in the area as well, with the potential for significant rainfall. Early Monday afternoon, Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the following regions.

London-Middlesex

Huron-Perth

Elgin

The risk of severe weather is possible as a band of thunderstorms travels east from Michigan. The main hazards include wind gusts of up to 100km/h, and pea to dime-sized hail.

A severe thunderstorm watch remains in effect for Sarnia-Lambton.

Showers and thunderstorms will linger into Tuesday, along and ahead of a cold front.

A much cooler and drier air mass will bring relief from the humidity on Wednesday, and temperatures will dip back into the low 20s.

High pressure is expected to set up shop over the Great lakes Wednesday, and sunshine is in the forecast for the last long weekend of the summer.

Here is a look at London’s forecast for the rest of the week:

Tuesday: Cloudy, 40 per cent chance of showers, and risk of a thunderstorm. High of 25 C, humidex 31 C.

Wednesday: Sunny. High of 23 C.

Thursday: Sunny. High of 23 C.

Friday: Sunny. High of 26 C.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High of 25C.

Sunday: Sunny. High 24.