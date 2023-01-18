London-Middlesex under freezing rain warning: Environment Canada

A heads up for Londoners beginning Thursday, as the day will get off to a cold and slippery start with freezing rain expected in the London, Ont. area.

According to Environment Canada, a freezing rain warning is currently in effect for London, Parkhill and Eastern Middlesex County.

The weather event is expected to begin early Thursday morning, with freezing rain and ice pellets and snow possible. Freezing rain will change over to rainfall around noon as temperatures rise above 0 C.

Potential hazards include ice accretion of up to a few millimeters possible on untreated surfaces.

Much of southern Ontario falls under the warning, including the nearby counties of Grey-Bruce and Huron-Perth.

Environment Canada warns that surfaces such as highways, roads, sidewalks and parking lots may become slippery and that people should take extra care when walking or driving on affected areas. In addition, the weather event could impact rush hour traffic and power outages may also be possible.

