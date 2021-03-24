The City of London has joined the likes of Berlin, Paris and Los Angeles in joining the world's 'Blue Community' movement.

In a Blue Community, water and water sanitization are considered a human right, with the city not cutting off water to those struggling to pay for it, rejecting privatization of water services and not selling bottled water at municipal properties.

To date there are 78 Blue Communities around the world, with 47 of those in Canada.

The London chapter of the Council of Canadians says three resolutions were passed by city council to facilitate becoming a Blue Community.

Lynn Brown, chair of the Blue Community Committee of the London Chapter of the Council of Canadians, said in a statement, "London is already showing responsibility for water within her borders and in making these resolutions is welcomed into the Blue Community movement.”

The goal of the movement is to see water equality and preservation be a priority over profit-driven interests.