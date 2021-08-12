London officer assaulted during property crime arrest
A police officer was injured during the arrest of a suspect sought in connection with damage at a downtown business on Wednesday.
Two members of the Downtown Community Foot Patrol Unit were on bike patrol around 4:30 p.m. when they found a broken store-front window in the 600 block of Dundas Street.
Police say a citizen who saw the damage happen provided a suspect description and direction of travel, and the officers were able to locate the suspect at Dundas and Colborne streets.
The suspect fled and police followed, catching the man at Dundas and Waterloo streets.
Police say the suspect resisted arrest and assaulted an officer, causing minor injuries. Several other officers arrived to assist in the arrest.
A 39-year-old London man has been charged with one count of mischief under $5000, one count of assault police and one count of resist arrest.
He is scheduled to appear in a London court Thursday.
