London officer charged with assault
Staff
CTVNewsLondon.ca
A London police officer has been charged with assault.
29-year-old Constable Jordan Thomas has been placed on administrative duties following the alleged incident that took place on July 5 in the south end of the city.
Police say the alleged victim was not hurt.
Thomas, who worked as an officer for three years will appear in court on August 18.
