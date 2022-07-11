London officer charged with assault

A London police officer has been charged with assault.

29-year-old Constable Jordan Thomas has been placed on administrative duties following the alleged incident that took place on July 5 in the south end of the city.

Police say the alleged victim was not hurt.

Thomas, who worked as an officer for three years will appear in court on August 18.

