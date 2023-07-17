London officer cleared by SIU after police service dog seriously injures wanted suspect

The province’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has cleared a London police officer of criminal wrongdoing after he released a police service dog on a fleeing suspect and the dog bit off the suspect’s ear in November of last year.

THE INCIDENT IN QUESTION

According to a release from the SIU, in the morning of Nov. 3, 2022 officers with the London Police Service (LPS) were called to a residence in the area of Wellington Street and Horton Street East after a woman had reported her estranged partner was attempting to break into her residence, and she feared for her safety.

Before officers could arrive on scene however, the suspect had fled the scene in a stolen SUV.

Over the next 90 minutes, officers attempted to locate the suspect. According to the SIU they encountered him on several occasions, but they aborted every effort to apprehend him when he failed to stop for police.

Eventually, the suspect was located in the area of Exeter Road, just west of Wellington Road. The suspect then parked the SUV, and scaled multiple fences in the area of Stroud Crescent that contained townhouse complexes.

Officers later arrived on scene, including the officer in question and his police service dog. The SIU said that the officer had anticipated a search for the suspect, and therefore began to conduct a track with the police dog.

The police service dog picked up the suspect’s scent, and led the officer down Stroud Crescent when the officer spotted the suspect a short distance away. The SIU said the officer in question warned the suspect not to run or he would release his dog.

According to the SIU, the suspect then fled the scene and ran a short distance before he was engaged by the police dog. During the incident, the suspect suffered injuries to his buttocks, upper left arm, wrist, and most seriously, his left ear, “much of which had been ripped off by the police service dog.”

The police dog was removed off the suspect, who was then handcuffed without further incident and transported to hospital via ambulance.

THE SIU’S DETERMINATION

In his determination issued Monday, SIU Director Joseph Martino said that while it is “highly regrettable” the suspect was injured by the police service dog, "there are no reasonable grounds to believe that the [officer] committed a criminal offence in connection with the domplainant’s arrest and injuries."

According to the SIU, the suspect in question was subject to arrest at the time of the incident, as there were multiple warrants out for his arrest, he had violated the terms of a release officer, and had stolen an SUV.

Because the suspect “made it clear that he was not inclined to surrender into police custody,” Martino said “the use of the police service dog to thwart the complainant’s flight would appear a reasonable tactic in the circumstances” and that “There was some urgency in taking the complainant into custody, and a real risk that he might successfully escape if not for the dog.”

While police dogs are trained to bite and hold a suspect until the handler arrives in cases where the suspect does not surrender, the number of bites should be at minimum, and avoid the head and neck. In this particular case, the dog caused a “gruesome” injury to the suspect, and a claim was made that the suspect did not resist arrest.

However, Martino said this evidence is contested, and the police service dog’s history and training raised no red flags and that the dog was certified for duty.

“I am satisfied the evidence falls short of any reasonable belief that the [officer] transgressed the limits of care prescribed by the criminal law in connection with the use of the dog,” he added.

Therefore Martino has determined that the officer in question acted “lawfully” throughout his engagement with the suspect and therefore did not commit a criminal offence.

The case is now closed.

The SIU is an independent authority responsible for investigating the conduct of officials, such as police, that resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault, or the discharge of a weapon at another person.