London, Ont. affordable housing project gets $24.7M boost

A new project at 99 Pond Mills Road has received $24.7 million in funding to house those who need it the most.

Homes Unlimited, a volunteer board that works to provide affordable and accessible housing in the community is a part of the project.

Adam Vaughan, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, was on hand to make the announcement Wednesday afternoon.

Vaughan says the new housing will have services available on site to create permanent solutions for people.

The new project will also incorporate a smart environmental policy that will contribute to preventing climate change.

London North Centre MP Peter Fragiskatos says this is a collaboration between all levels of government.

Deputy Mayor Josh Morgan and Councillor Arielle Kayabaga were also on hand for the announcement.

Morgan says the need to tackle the housing crisis in this city is important. And it requires time and a multitude of partners.

Vaughan adds the funding will make housing significantly more accessible to residents of the region.