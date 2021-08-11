London, Ont. affordable housing project gets $24.7M boost
A new project at 99 Pond Mills Road has received $24.7 million in funding to house those who need it the most.
Homes Unlimited, a volunteer board that works to provide affordable and accessible housing in the community is a part of the project.
Adam Vaughan, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, was on hand to make the announcement Wednesday afternoon.
Vaughan says the new housing will have services available on site to create permanent solutions for people.
The new project will also incorporate a smart environmental policy that will contribute to preventing climate change.
London North Centre MP Peter Fragiskatos says this is a collaboration between all levels of government.
Deputy Mayor Josh Morgan and Councillor Arielle Kayabaga were also on hand for the announcement.
Morgan says the need to tackle the housing crisis in this city is important. And it requires time and a multitude of partners.
Vaughan adds the funding will make housing significantly more accessible to residents of the region.
-
Sault Ste. Marie remembers Tony EspositoSault Ste. Marie's hockey community is honouring the life of Tony Esposito, who passed away Tuesday at the age of 78.
-
Bombers' Andrew Harris looking to collect balls to give to disadvantaged youthWinnipeg Blue Bombers running back Andrew Harris is working to remove barriers for kids so they can play sports.
-
Downtown Windsor club added to COVID-19 potential exposure list: WECHUThe Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is informing the public of a potential COVID-19 exposure risk at a club downtown.
-
Evacuees from Pikangikum First Nation head home from TimminsA state of emergency that was declared in Timmins on July 14 in order to support an evacuation of people from Pikangikum First Nation has been declared over.
-
Simcoe Muskoka businesses struggle to find staff as job seekers dwindleAs businesses try to recover from a year and a half of restrictions and guidelines, they're faced with a new hurdle.
-
Laurentian University mandates vaccines for students living in residence, varsity athletesLaurentian University is making COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory for students living in residence and anyone taking part in varsity athletics.
-
Is this sculpture yours? And do you want it back? RCMP seek owner of found itemPolice in North Vancouver would like you to take a look at a lawn ornament that was given to them back in April and see if it belongs to you.
-
North Bay paracylist riding 800km to raise money for children with cancerKevin McKenna will attempt to ride 800km throughout the month of August to raise money for SickKids Foundation.
-
Lethbridge drug overdose deaths up 167 per cent over last yearThe most recent provincial statistics on opioid poisonings and overdose deaths have just been released, and the numbers are distressing.