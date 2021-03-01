Those over the age of 80 who live in Middlesex-London, Elgin-Oxford and Huron-Perth can now begin to book their vaccine appointments as the region's health units expand COVID-19 vaccinations.

Vaccinations are also expanding to additional health care workers and Indigenous adults over 55.

Middlesex-London Health Unit Medical Officer of Health Dr. Chris Mackie says, "We now have stable supply, enough over the next few weeks to start increasing eligibility to new groups."

Health care workers must be pre-registered through their employers, while Indigenous adults can begin registering Monday.

The appointments for those over 80 in Middlesex-London are being made available through the local booking system starting at 7 a.m. Tuesday.

CTV News recieved reports Tuesday that the site was either performing slowly or at times showing 503/502 errors, likely due to a high volume of traffic.

Those without internet access can call 226-289-3560 from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., seven days a week. More details are available here.

Appointments for Indigenous adults and those over 80 will begin March 6.

According to the Middlesex-London Health Unit, the health care workers who are now eligible for the vaccine include:

Staff and essential caregivers in long-term care homes, high-risk retirement homes and First Nations elder care homes, and any residents of these settings that have not yet received a first dose of vaccine.

Alternative level of care patients in hospitals who have a confirmed admission to a long-term care home, retirement home or other congregate care home for seniors.

Front-line health care workers working in hospital inpatient settings and hospital procedural areas, including surgical care, obstetrics, endoscopy, operating rooms, dialysis, imaging, chemotherapy, and radiotherapy. Other ambulatory and out-patient care areas are not included at this time.

Residents and staff in other congregate care settings for seniors, including assisted living facilities.

Hospital and acute care healthcare workers in frontline roles with COVID-19 patients and/or with a high-risk of exposure to COVID-19.

Patient-facing healthcare workers involved in the COVID-19 response.

Medical first responders, including paramedics, police and firefighterswho are engaged in medical first response

Patient-facing community healthcare workers serving specialized populations

A full list of who is eligible at this stage of the first phase of the province's vaccine plan is available here.

Huron Perth Public Health says details on how bookings will be done in that region will be made public in the next few days.

Residents can find regularly updated vaccine information for Huron-Perth at 1-888-221-2133 by pressing one. People are being asked not contact their primary care provider or pharmacy at this time.

Meanwhile Southwestern Public Health says booking details will be released the week of March 8, with one clinic in Oxford County and another in Elgin County opening the week of March 15. However those willing to travel to the Western Fair District Agriplex can register starting on Tuesday for appointments March 6-8 by calling 226-289-3560.

In Windsor, Ont. vaccinations for those over 80 began Monday, while Hamilton Public Health is set to begin vaccinating residents 85 years or older starting this week.

Since Dec. 23, 2020 more than 33,000 doses of the vaccine have been administered in the region.

As for how the vaccine timeline fits with provincial goals, Mackie says, "The provincial target was offering vaccines to 80+ by March 15, we’ll be well ahead of that. So from that perspective we’ll be in a good position as we move into wave three with our highest risk residents getting vaccines this week."

- With files from CTV's Justin Zadorsky and Marek Sutherland