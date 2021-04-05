London, Ont. Beer Store employee tests positive for COVID-19

A Beer Store employee at the 514 Adelaide St. location in London, Ont. has tested positive for COVID-19.

The employee’s last shift was Monday, March 29.

The outlet at Adelaide Street and Lorne Avenue has been closed to be disinfected. It will reopen to customers Tuesday.

Potentially affected employees have been notified and will either monitor for symptoms or self-isolate based on individual circumstances.

A news release states that all employees working at this location were wearing face coverings as per company protocols.