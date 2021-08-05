London, Ont. brewery honouring hockey dad and supporting sports for kids

If you're looking to toast with a cold one this summer, you could also be helping to raise money for kids' sports programs.

London, Ont.'s Equals Brewing Company has partnered with Port Elgin, Ont.'s Czuczman family on Czuczy Cream Ale, with $10 from every case going to the Canadian Tire Jumpstart Program.

Paul Czuczman, a Port Elgin resident and Bruce Power worker, died of cancer in 2019 at the age of 57.

Czuczman was an avid hockey dad to three boys, including the NHL's Kevin Czuczman, who is currently under contract with the Minnesota Wild.

In a statement he said, “I know my dad would get a kick out of this craft beer being created in his name and his likeness being on the can, but he’d even more pleased that $10 from every case sold will go to Canadian Tire Jumpstart charity for local children’s sport programs and activities in our family’s hometown of Port Elgin. As a life-long sports enthusiastic and a hockey dad of three active boys it is a fitting tribute and something I know he’d approve of.”

The president of Equals Brewing Company, Brian Semkowski, was a close friend of the elder Czuczman, and created the brew in cooperation with the family and other close friends to honour his personality.

Czuczy Cream Ale is described this way, ”To those that knew him Paul (Czuczy) Czuczman was a mixture of 5 parts Brilliance, 3 parts Funny, and 2 parts Crazy but that all mixed to make a 100% great friend. Paul was a proud man that loved his family, loved his friends and loved his community. He lived life to the fullest, made the most of every situation and saw every glass as half full. Cheers to Czuczy, and to all of those friends taken from us way to early!”

The new brew can be ordered here and for those in Port Elgin there's one-time free delivery to Mowbray's Canadian Tire for online orders placed before August 9.

The Equals Brewing Company will bring the cases to the parking lot for pick up on August 12 between 3:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Those who want free delivery must put 'picking up at Canadian Tire' in the special instructions and select 'store pickup' with the delivery date 'August 12' when checking out.