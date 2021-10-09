London, Ont. business plans on feeding 400 people this Thanksgiving weekend
While many will sit down to share a home-cooked meal this Thanksgiving weekend, financial barriers and food insecurity will prevent other Londoners from doing the same.
That’s why Assad and Rodney Eldik of Armour Shield Roofing, decided to spend their Thanksgiving weekend in the Mission Services London kitchen, preparing 400 meals for those less fortunate.
“We’ve always had a big focus on putting people first, supporting the community, giving back, and this is one way we thought that we could do that by providing those 400 meals to the community over Thanksgiving,” said Rodney Eldik.
Assad Eldik, has been an active member in the London-area community and has raised his son to do the same.
They feel since people have always supported their family-run business, they wish to give back through helping those who are more vulnerable to poverty and food insecurity.
“It gives me a lot of pleasure and comfort in the heart to be helping the people who don’t have a proper meal over the holidays so we can feel we’re part of the community and we celebrate with them,” said Assad Eldik.
-
Part of Coquihalla Highway damaged by B.C.'s heat wave: transportation ministryPart of the Coquihalla Highway in B.C.'s Interior was damaged in the summer's heat wave, the provincial transportation ministry says.
-
Alleged abduction attempt prompts Surrey Mounties to ask witnesses to come forwardAfter an alleged abduction attempt was reported to Mounties over the weekend, investigators in Surrey, B.C., are hoping witnesses will come forward with information.
-
N.B. reports one COVID-19 related death, 98 new cases MondayHealth officials in New Brunswick are reporting one COVID-19 related death, along with 98 new cases and 22 recoveries on Monday, as the total number of active cases in the province rises to 1,037.
-
-
2 charged in Saturday morning robbery in PonokaTwo men face criminal charges following a robbery of a Ponoka residence.
-
North Perimeter Highway exit to be temporarily closedAn exit on the North Perimeter Highway is set to be temporarily closed in order to allow for nighttime construction.
-
‘We can show Edmonton as a soccer city’: Edmonton hosts World Cup qualifiers in NovemberThe Canadian men’s soccer team is doing well in the World Cup qualifying matches, and Explore Edmonton says that could open up doors for our city as a sports destination.
-
Sask. restricts family visitations at ICUsIn light of the surging number of patients in intensive care units (ICUs) across Saskatchewan, the health authority is introducing stricter measures for families visiting hospitals.
-
Two dead, one in hospital after early morning crash on Calgary TrailTwo people are dead and one is in hospital after a single-vehicle collision early Monday morning.