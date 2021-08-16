London, Ont. constable pleads guilty to Police Act charges
London police Const. Stephen Williams has pleaded guilty to seven Police Act charges in regards to misconduct between the years of 2016 and 2019.
Back in May, Williams was found guilty by a disciplinary tribunal of two counts of discreditable conduct for the harassment of an ex-girlfriend.
On Monday, he pleaded guilty to six counts of insubordination and one counts of discreditable conduct.
In an Agreed Statement of Facts, the tribunal heard he continually used the Canadian Police Information Centre or CPIC database to check in on women he was having relationships with.
The tribunal heard that in one case he checked a woman on CPIC 20 times over an 18-month period.
During the proceedings Williams has been on leave with pay.
The tribunal is expected to reconvene later this month for the penalty phase of the hearing.
