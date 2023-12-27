London, Ont. couple reflects on making it through COVID-19 pandemic

For many people the end of the year is a time to reflect, and a London couple is doing just that: looking back on their relationship — which started right before the COVID-19 pandemic — and realizing it has stood the test of time.

Joanna and JJ have a unique, modern-day love story.

JJ, an American filmmaker from New York City, met Joanna, a Canadian nurse from London, online.

They chatted over the phone and made a plan to meet in Montreal and go hiking.

"It was in that point in time, I just knew that I had a huge partner and support person for the rest of my life,” Joanna told CTV News London.

Almost instantly, the couple felt they had something special. So much so, she was comfortable with him recording their entire first-date.

After one magical weekend, they both went back to their respective homes, and thought it wouldn't be long until they would see each other again.

“It's only uphill from here...” Joanna said in a video JJ recorded of her as they drove away from their first-date hike.

“Uphill? That sounds bad...” JJ teased in the video, before they both broke out in laughter.

But in March 2020, their back-and-forth battle at the borders began when Canada decided it would be shutting its doors to outside visitors.

“I had to make this gamble decision to pack my things and rent a car, and drive to Canada,” JJ explained. “I got in the day before the borders closed."

The couple had no idea how hard an international relationship was going to be, but they refused to give up.

“We’re both a little bit of risk takers in general so we like to see things through because the reward is a lot bigger when you take those risks, and rightfully so," JJ said.

Their uphill climb might have taken more effort, but at the top is companionship, partnership and a beautiful baby.

“No matter how difficult or challenging it is, you just have to look at ways of making things work," Joanna added.

The duo and their daughter are based in London, but spend a lot of time travelling the world because after all the travelling back and forth to meet each other during the pandemic — getting on a plane is something they’re used to.