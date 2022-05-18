London, Ont. driver could face up to $10,000 fine
CTVNewsLondon.ca Digital Content Producer
Kristylee Varley
An 18-year-old could face up to a $10,000 fine and will be without a vehicle and drivers licence for the next little while.
According to London police, a vehicle was seen travelling 103 km/h in a posted 60 km/h zone.
The driver’s vehicle was impounded for 14 days and his license was suspended for 30 days.
Consequences for this type of stop could result in up to $10,000 in fines and or jail time.
