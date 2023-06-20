London, Ont. fire crews evacuated homes due to gas leak in city’s east end
Multi-Media Journalist
Fiona Robertson
Emergency crews attended the scene of a natural gas leak in the 1200-block of Oxford Street East, west of Highbury Avenue, Tuesday afternoon.
The London Fire Department said Enbridge Gas and London police attended the scene, and the gas was able to safely vent into the atmosphere.
Fire crews began evacuating buildings and homes adjacent to the property as a precaution around 3:15 p.m.
Enbridge Gas said gas service was shut off in the area. The area has been made safe, and they are working to make repairs and reconnect 18 customers to the gas line.
The westbound lanes of Oxford Street between Highbury Avenue and Mornington Avenue were closed for a period of time.
All lanes of traffic have since reopened.
