London, Ont. Fugitive Slave Chapel could find new home at Fanshawe Pioneer Village

London's historic Fugitive Slave Chapel may be on the move.

The British Methodist Episcopal (BME) Church of Canada and the London and Middlesex Heritage Museum have entered into discussions to possibly relocate the chapel to Fanshawe Pioneer Village.

It was moved to its current location on Grey Street in 2014 to save it from demolition.

At that time there were plans to restore and renovate it, but officials say changing circumstances and the building's deterioration have altered those plans.

Rev. Dr. Chester Searles, general superintendent of the BME Church said in a statement, “The Pioneer Village would be a better location to preserve, promote and share the rich history of the Fugitive Slave Chapel, and to provide education about the involvement of London in the Underground Railroad. We want to make sure this important piece of Black history isn’t lost.”

It has been offered as a gift to the heritage museum, but it still has not been accepted.

The museum is seeking community feedback on the possibility, as well as advice on moving and restoring the building.

The chapel was once a stop along the Underground Railroad. It was used in the 1800s to shuttle Black slaves to freedom.