London, Ont. girl's missing wheelchair found but is 'unrepairable'

A day after the mother of a special needs girl put out a call for the return of her daughter's wheelchair it has been found, damaged beyond repair.

Caren Fair, the mother of nine-year-old Aaliyah Faulknor, pleaded for the return of her wheelchair, which had been taken from the front porch of the family's home on Connaught Avenue early Tuesday morning.

London police say a local man was arrested Wednesday morning in connection with a separate robbery in the 1200 block of Oxford Street East.

As part of the investigation the girl's pink wheelchair was found in his possession and returned to its owners.

A knife was also seized and the suspect was being held in custody as the investigation continues.

Unfortunately, the wheelchair has been significantly damaged.

In a Facebook post, Aaliyah's sister Haley Cushman wrote, "Sadly it has been completely destroyed and it isn’t repairable. There are thousands of dollars of parts missing, the frame has been bent and torn apart, and it’s been spray painted."

The family has begun a search for a temporary wheelchair as they try to raise funds to purchase a new one.

Cushman says the family is very grateful to everyone who shared their story and for the offers of help.