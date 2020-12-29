It’s a holiday classic song that makes the rounds every Christmas, but this year it has taken on a whole new tone due to COVID-19.

London musicians Donald D'Haene and Cindy Wiechmann’s COVID-conscious Christmas video, available on YouTube, is based on the song 'I’ll be home for Christmas.'

“It affects me because all my family is out east and I miss them terribly,” explains Wiechmann.

The pair portray a brother and sister who want to be with each other for the holidays, but can't due to the pandemic, as has been the case for many families this year.

“She dreams that we have a reunion but when she wakes up at the end she realizes that she won't be able to see me at Christmas,” says D’Haene.

To date, hundreds have watched the video online.

“We decided we would do a little take on COVID and we put a few things in that would hopefully make people smile,” says Wiechmann.

“The reaction we're getting is that people are inspired by it,” adds D’Haene.

Both are hoping people get through this Christmas the best way they can.

“It’s going to be tough but we can do it,” says Wiechmann.