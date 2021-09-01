iHeartRadio

London, Ont. home invasion involving firearms results in multiple charges

The London Police Service headquarters on Dundas Street in London, Ont. is seen in this file photo.

No injuries are reported after a home invasion involving firearms in London, Ont.

London police officers responded to the call in the area of Oxford Street East and Quebec Street around 5 p.m. on Monday.

According to police, three people were in their home when two suspects entered armed with firearms. The suspects stole a quantity of money before fleeing in a vehicle.

Around 5:30 p.m. police found a vehicle in the area of Mornington Avenue and Quebec Street and arrested the three occupants, recovered two firearms, a quantity of drugs and money.

Two men and a youth who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice act, all of London, are charged with multiple offences.

