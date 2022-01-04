London Ont. hospitals cancel non-emergency surgeries amid Omicron surge

Ontario hospital workers are feeling the burden of high COVID-19 case counts, as the omicron variant overwhelms the health care system.

With the number of patients in hospitals rising, Ontario has ordered the stoppage of all non-urgent surgeries to preserve staffing resources.

The move comes as many health care workers are recovering or isolating after being exposed to the virus.

Acting medical officer of health for Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU), Dr. Alex Summers said, “The Omicron variant is circulating widely. It's circulating rapidly and it's resulting, regrettably in an increased number of hospitalizations who are unvaccinated."

Carol Young-Ritchie, the executive vice-president, chief clinical officer, and chief nursing officer at London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC), says this is not a unique challenge to their hospital.

“Hospital capacity across the province is becoming stretched and admissions increasing with the availability of staff decreasing.”

There is currently 210 staff who have tested positive at LHSC. Because of this, the hospital is facing some staffing challenges, all while as of Tuesday, caring for 59 patients with COVID-19.

Though transmission with the Omicron variant is still high, Dr. Summers says the COVID-19 vaccine is our best asset in getting through the fourth wave, to help reduce symptoms and hospitalizations.

“The rate is exponentially higher that you are going to end up in the ICU if you are unvaccinated,” said Summers.

In addition to cancelled non-urgent surgeries, LHSC will transition ambulatory or outpatient appointments from in-person to virtual and will focus resources on clinics that support hospital diversion or discharges

As for patients whose surgeries have been cancelled, LHSC and St. Joseph’s have stated that people will be contacted directly. Those who are not contacted are expected to still go to their appointment as scheduled.