London, Ont. hospitals reporting increase of workers with COVID-19

The number of hospital staff members in London who have contracted COVID-19 continues to climb.

London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) says 294 workers have tested positive Friday, up from 273 on Thursday. Meanwhile across town, St. Joseph's Health Care is reporting 151 employees with the virus, an increase of 13 from the day before.

The number of patients being treated for COVID-19 at LHSC has increased slightly.

The hospital is currently caring for 41 patients, up from 37 yesterday. There are currently 24 people being treated with COVID-19 and 17 are being treated for the virus.

Six patients are in adult critical care, five or fewer in Children's Hospital and zero in pediatric critical care.

The Middlesex-London Health Unit is reporting no new deaths related to the virus Friday, with the death toll stalled at 365.

There are currently seven institutional outbreaks at hospitals, and long-term care and retirement homes across the region.

Ontario is reporting 1,135 COVID-19 hospitalizations Friday from COVID-19 as the positivity rate creeps nears 20 per cent.