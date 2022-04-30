London, Ont. house fire leads to $800,000 in damage

The Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal is investigating an overnight house fire that caused an estimated $800,000 in damage.

London fire crews responded to 365 Foyston Road around 1:30 a.m. Saturday.

Fire officials say crews operated in the defensive strategy and were able to contain the fire to the home.

The Office of the Fire Marshall will be attending the scene to help find the origin cause and circumstances of the fire.

Officials say the damage is estimated at $800,000.