London, Ont. housing market in flux
London’s housing market is going through a phase that sees the price of single homes dropping while rents for tenants are increasing sharply.
“Right now it’s not really working for buyers or renters,” says Mike Moffatt, a professor at the Ivey School of Business.
In February, the average sale price in London was $825,221 and just last month that dropped to $648,036.
“Yes, prices have gone down a fair bit but interest rates have gone through the roof,” adds Moffatt. “A year ago you could get a mortgage for under two percent and now you’re lucky if you get one under five per cent.”
At the same time, statistics from Rentalsdot.ca show that London’s rent increases are among the highest in the country with a jump of 26.5 per cent.
“That’s partly due to people not buying homes and renting instead but also London’s population is just booming," Moffatt says.
Moffatt adds that the pressure could be eased if the rental inventory was better in London.
“We’re going to have to build more supply because quite frankly there are more people looking to rent properties than there are properties,” he says.
-
Seahawks make marketing push north of the borderRecently retired KJ Wright is leading a Seattle Seahawks contingent in a weekend full of appearances and events throughout Metro Vancouver.
-
Flames equipment sale Saturday morning at SaddledomeThere's yard sales all the time in Calgary, but Saturday morning, the yard is the Saddledome.
-
Motorcycle rider in critical condition after crash in MississaugaA motorcycle rider has been critically injured after a single-vehicle collision in Mississauga Saturday afternoon.
-
Man arrested after allegedly trying to break into garages in Cornwallis Park: N.S. RCMPA Nova Scotia man was arrested after an incident in Cornwallis Park on Thursday evening.
-
Morning house fire in EstaireGreater Sudbury police and fire services are on the scene of a house fire in Estaire in the south end of Greater Sudbury.
-
'Part of our healing': Former royal guard says pageantry of Queen's funeral events necessary for U.K.Duncan Rasor, who served as a royal guard to Queen Elizabeth II in 1999, says the grandeur surrounding the late monarch's funeral and commemorative events leading up to it are necessary for the United Kingdom to move forward.
-
Ukraine pays tribute to Russian woman who fought on its sideAn honour guard fired a three-gun salute toward cloudy skies as friends and comrades-in-arms gathered in Kyiv to bid farewell to a Russian woman who was killed while fighting on Ukraine's side in the war with her native country.
-
Vancouver Whitecaps searching for first win over Seattle Sounders in five yearsFor the second year in a row, the Vancouver Whitecaps need a big result against their regional rivals in order to preserve their faint playoff hopes.
-
'He will turn the last lap': Langford race car driver reflects on 68 years at Western SpeedwayThis weekend, Westshore Motorsports Park, formerly known as Western Speedway, will hold its final event in its current location. The hope is to find a new location, but so far, that hasn’t happened.