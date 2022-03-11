London, Ont. jobless rate dips below six per cent in February
London's unemployment rate dropped below six per cent in February.
According to figures released by Statistics Canada Friday, the jobless rate currently sits at 5.8 per cent compared to the month before.
It says the decline is from a result of fewer people employed and looking for work versus more people being hired for positions.
The Canadian economy added 337,000 jobs in February, more than offsetting the loss of 200,000 jobs in January as the unemployment rate fell below pre-pandemic levels.
The unemployment rate dropped to 5.5 per cent in February compared with 6.5 per cent in the first month of the year.
That is the lowest it's been since it was 5.7 per cent in February 2020 just before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Meanwhile, the unemployment rate for Ontario plunged to 5.5 per cent compared to 7.3 the month prior.
With files from the Canadian Press
