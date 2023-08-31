London, Ont. lawyer says sending emojis could be seen as a contractual agreement

The average person sends 85 text messages a day and with the ever-growing list of emojis. You can basically have an entire conversation nowadays without even using any words, but business lawyer Michael Weinberger says to be careful with what you send.

“The courts are ready to accept the future and to show that there are new ways of accepting. And there are new ways of entering into contracts,” Weinberger told CTV News.

Recently a thumbs up emoji cost a Canadian farmer $82,000 plus interest and court costs after a flax buyer sent the owners of the farm a text with details of the agreement for delivery of flax. The farmer replied with the thumbs up emoji. However, the flax was not delivered and the parties disagreed on it being a contractual obligation.

“This farmer in Saskatchewan agreed to a certain price to sell his product. But what happened was, the price for that product rose considerably, so he no longer wanted to sell it at the former agreed price. He then tried to get out of that contract by saying that the emoji did not constitute acceptance,” the Siskinds law firm associate explained.

In this case, the two parties had a pattern of agreement where they would often talk business through text. But Weinberger said it's an important lesson for us all and future court cases could see a lot more new age methods of communication.

“So instead of just an emoji, you can consider people accepting a contract through a gif or through other methods of communication,” he added. “So for example, if they have a video of themselves putting the thumbs up."

Weinberger says the best way to make an agreement is to have clarity and to have it written down in clear simple English.