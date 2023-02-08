London, Ont. looks to stretch another 50 years out of bridge to the downtown

Time and the elements have taken their toll on the Kensington Bridge that carries cars, bikes, and pedestrians eastbound from Riverside Drive to Dundas Place.

Built in 1930, the heritage structure carries about 9,500 vehicles each day and serves as a vital ink to the core, according to downtown Coun. David Ferreira.

“That’s a lot of people commuting in and out of the downtown, whether it’s for work, or whether it’s to visit,” Ferreira explained.

Ongoing repairs and interim fixes will end when the city finalizes its plan for a long-term solution.

An environmental assessment (EA) has considered four options:

Do nothing and continue ongoing maintenance

Build a new bridge on the site of the existing bridge

Build a new bridge next to the existing bridge

Undertake an extensive repair and restoration

City engineers recommend the fourth option, an extensive overhaul that will include a two-directional cycle track, new pedestrian railing and two eastbound vehicle lanes.

The design also aims to respect the heritage of the bridge.

A presentation to the Community Advisory Committee on Planning reads, “To address ongoing maintenance issues with the bridge and achieve an additional service life objective of 50 years, complete concrete deck replacement, steel recoating and other major repairs are required.”

First the bridge’s neighbouring span, the westbound Queens Avenue Bridge, must undergo work to prepare for its role in the project.

The city must ensure the Queens Avenue Bridge can handle additional traffic when it serves as a detour route during restoration of the Kensington Bridge.

“That [work] is going to be happening before the Kensington Bridge,” explained Ferreira. “I believe that’s in 2025 or 2026.”

A public information meeting will be held by the city on March 2.