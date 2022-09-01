London, Ont. man accused of damaging OPP cruiser during car rally in Wasaga Beach

A London, Ont. man accused of damaging OPP cruisers in Wasaga Beach over the weekend faces multiple charges.

Huronia West OPP is investigating several offences during the H20i car rally, including an incident where the windows of two police cruisers were smashed with an OPP canine and officers inside.

The officers and the dog were unharmed, OPP says.

Police advise officers will conduct "a thorough and exhaustive investigation leading to the arrests of these individuals and hold those responsible accountable to the fullest extent of the law."

OPP officers reportedly laid nearly 200 charges during the unsanctioned car rally between Friday and Sunday.

The 25-year-old London, Ont. man faces two counts of assaulting a peace officer, causing a disturbance, participating in a riot, mischief over $5,000, forcible entry, theft under $5,000 - shoplifting, and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

In a release, police stated the safety of the community and officers was "jeopardized during this incident. We want to make it clear that this behaviour will not be tolerated."