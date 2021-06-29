London, Ont. man accused of making 'racially-motivated threats' against neighbour

A London man has been charged after police say a south end family was the target of racially-motivated threats.

Police responded to the area of Ridout Street South and Windsor Avenue on Sunday after receiving a call about a vehicle being driven onto the lawn of a home multiple times before it was parked at a nearby residence.

Concerned for the driver, citizens approached the home, and reportedly found what appeared to be racially-motivated signs in the home's window.

Officers began investigating and spoke to a male at the residenct. At that point, police say he uttered multiple racial threats directed at his neighbour and then resisted arrest.

As a result, the 36-year-old London man has been charged with:

uttering threats to cause death

dangerous operation of a conveyance

two counts of criminal harassment by threatening conduct

resisting arrest

The accused was being held in custody pending a court appearance on Tuesday.

Police are reminding the public that there are no specific hate crimes in the Criminal Code but, "When crimes have underlying hate-related motivation, this information is presented during sentencing and will be taken into account during the judicial process."