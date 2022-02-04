iHeartRadio

London, Ont. man accused of trying to obtain sex from minor

A London, Ont. man has been charged for allegedly trying to obtain sex from a minor.

Police arrested the suspect following an undercover sting led by the Human Trafficking Unit.

A 58-year-old London resident has been charged with communication for the purpose of obtaining sexual services from a person under 18.

He will appear in a London court on April 26.

