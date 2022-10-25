London, Ont. man arrested for sexually-based offences following joint investigation

A 31-year-old man from London is facing a slew of criminal charges including child pornography, sexual assault and voyeurism following a joint investigation between law enforcement in London and Alberta.

According to a press release from the London Police Service (LPS), members of the LPS Internet Child Exploation Unit (ICE), with assistance from the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT) engaged in a months-long criminal investigation.

On Aug. 18, a man began an online conversation with a female who identified herself as a 13-year-old girl. Police say the man engaged in graphic sexual conversation, which continued for more than a month.

London police were later contacted by ALERT regarding the online conversations.

On Sept. 23, members of the LPS ICE Unit and the Digital Forensic Unit executed a search warrant at a residence on Adelaide Street North and arrested a male suspect.

Police say computer devices were seized.

Between Sept. 23 and Oct. 25, a 31-year-old man from London has been charged with the following offences for his alleged involvement:

Two (2) counts of make child pornography

Make available child pornography

Two (2) counts of unlawfully possess child pornography

Two (2) counts of telecommunication with person under or believed to be under 16 years for specific criminal offences

Sexual assault

Secretly observe/record person for sexual purpose

Print/publish etc. voyeuristic recording

Transmit child pornography

Publish intimate image without consent

Two (2) counts of commit an indecent act in a public place

Commit an indecent act with intent to insult or offend another

Mischief/obstruct property not exceed $5,000

Three (3) counts of publish/possess obscene matter for distribution

“The collaboration between the two police services highlights the value of inter-agency communication in combating the sexual exploitation of our children online,” said Det. Jeremy Dann of the Internet Child Exploitation Unit in the press release.

The accused remains in custody and is expected to appear in London court on Tuesday in relation to the charges.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).