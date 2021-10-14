London, Ont. man charged after allegedly hitting police car with stolen truck

A London, Ont. man has been charged after allegedly striking a police cruiser with a stolen truck.

Officers were notified about a stolen 2019 GMC Sierra truck from Boler Road around 5:40 a.m. Wednesday.

About three hours later, officers saw the stolen truck on Pauline Crescent in the Bradley Avenue and Ernest Avenue area.

The truck fled, driving over the front lawn of a home.

It was later located nearby on Poplar Crescent and when officers tried to stop the driver, the suspect hit a police cruiser.

The suspect was arrested without incident. No one was hurt.

A 29-year-old London man has been charged with numerous offences.

He will appear in court Friday.