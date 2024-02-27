London, Ont. man charged after east-end stabbing

London police have charged a man in connection to a stabbing incident that occurred last weekend.

According to police, officers attended the scene near Commissioners Road East and Highbury Avenue North early in the morning on Feb. 18.

They said the altercation left one man with serious injuries and was taken to hospital, but the victim has since been released.

A 25-year-old man has been charged with aggravated assault and resisting arrest.

Police said the victim and the accused knew each other.

The accused is scheduled to appear in court at the end of February to answer to the charges.