London, Ont. man charged after robbing Dundas Street business, assaulting security officer

A 23-year-old man is facing charges after he allegedly assaulted a security officer during a robbery at an east London business earlier in the week.

According to the London Police Service, at approximately 5:40 p.m. on Wednesday, a man entered a business in the area of Dundas Street East and Clarke Road. Once inside the business, police said he stole property and then assaulted a security officer.

Police were called and arrested the suspect without incident.

The stolen property, valued at approximately $1,000, was later recovered by police.

Over the course of the investigation, police learned the suspect was also wanted in connection to several outstanding warrants.

One person sustained minor injuries during the robbery.

As a result of the investigation, a 23-year-old man from London has been charged with the following offences for his alleged involvement:

Robbery

Failing to comply with a release order

Breach of probation

The accused has been released from custody and is expected to next appear in London court on June 1 in relation to the charges.