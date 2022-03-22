iHeartRadio

London, Ont. man charged following child pornography investigation

A person uses their computer keyboard to type while surfing the internet. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

A London, Ont. man has been charged for allegedly possessing child pornography.

Police say the Internet Child Exploitation Unit began an investigation in December of 2021 and executed a search warrant in the north end of the city.

Police arrested the accused on Friday. A 19-year-old man is charged with two counts of possessing child pornography as well as import/sell/distribute child pornography.

The accused will appear in court in June.

