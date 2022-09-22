London, Ont. man charged following stabbing, police issue arrest warrant

London police have issued an arrest warrant and charged a 47-year-old believed to be involved in a stabbing last weekend.

Police identified 47-year-old Michael James Post of London Thursday, saying he has been charged with aggravated assault “by way of warrant of arrest.”

Officers responded to the 200 block of McNay Street around 10:45 p.m. Sunday for a weapons investigation.

When police arrived, they found an adult man with a stab wound. The victim was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police are asking the public to not approach Post if seen, and to instead immediately call 911.

Anyone with information is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent in online anonymously to London Elgin Middlesex Crime Stoppers.