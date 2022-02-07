London, Ont. man charged in relation to weekend weapons call in Old South

A London, Ont. man has been charged following a weapons call in the Old South neighbourhood Sunday.

Just before 12 p.m., police were called to the area of Emery Street West near Paddington Avenue.

The investigation led police to a second location in the 100 block of Tecumseh Avenue East near Edward Street.

In total, six people were arrested. No one was hurt.

On Monday, police announced that a 37-year-old London resident has been charged with pointing a firearm, possession of a weapon, possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order; and operating while prohibited.

Police say the alleged victim and accused are known to each other and there was never a risk to public safety.

The accused will appear in a London court Monday.