London, Ont. man charged with assaulting peace officer after alleged spitting incident
CTV News London Assignment Editor
Matt Thompson
A London, Ont. resident has been charged after he allegedly spat on a police officer last week.
Police were called to a grocery store on Wellington Road around 4:30 p.m. Friday for a man refusing to leave the property.
Police say they saw unpaid items from the store inside his clothing and tried to seize the property, that's when the accused became uncooperative and spat one of the officers. No one was hurt.
A 36-year-old London man has been charged with assaulting a peace officer.
He will appear in court in May.
