London, Ont. man charged with attempted murder after allegedly setting person on fire during fight

A 33-year-old London man has been charged with attempted murder following a weekend incident that saw a man severely injured after he was allegedly set on fire intentionally.

Around 5:15 p.m. Saturday, officers were called to the area of Thompson Road and and Jaqueline Street for a serious assault.

Police say a man was intentionally set on fire during an altercation. A 66-year-old man remains in hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A suspect was arrested at the scene. A knife and some ammunition were seized.

On Monday police announced Kristifor Jiva Radovanovici, 33, of London, has been charged with attempted murder, two counts of breach of probation and six counts of possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order.

Radovanovici remains in custody and will appear in court Monday.