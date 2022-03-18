iHeartRadio

London, Ont. man charged with child pornography possession

A 45-year-old London, Ont, man has been charged with possessing child pornography following an investigation dating back to last year.

Police executed a search warrant on Dec. 30, 2021, on some computer devices and discovered suspected child pornography.

Officers arrested the accused Wednesday.

He remains in custody and will appear in court Friday.

