London, Ont. man charged with criminal harassment for allegedly following young women

A London, Ont. man is facing criminal harassment charges after police say a total of five women were followed on three occasions earlier this week.

Police say three 18-year-old women were walking in the area of Richmond Street near University Drive around 7:15 p.m. on Monday, when an unknown man jogged towards them and offered them what they believed to be cannabis.

The women say they feared for their safety and walked away.

Police say the suspect male entered a four-door black Honda Civic, followed the women and stopped beside them. The suspect attempted to speak with them but the females ignored the conversation. The suspect allegedly turned the vehicle around and proceeded to drive the wrong way through traffic on University Drive. He approached the young women again and continued to engage in conversation with them.

Members of the Western Special Constable Service were notified.

Around 7:40 p.m. the same evening, police say a man in a black Honda Civic, approached an 18-year-old woman on Elgin Road, and allegedly gestured for her to get into his vehicle. The female feared for her safety and contacted police.

Western Special Constable Service and London police entered into an investigation, but did not find the suspect.

On Tuesday around 5 p.m., a 21-year-old woman was walking on Elgin Road when she observed a man pass her location in a black Honda Civic. The suspect male turned around, ultimately stopping directly in front of her. Police say the woman passed the car, and the suspect pulled in front of her a second time.

The woman feared for her safety and contacted members of the Western Special Constable Service.

The suspect was located and arrested. He was transported to the LPS Headquarters Detention Centre.

Through the course of the investigation, police say they determined that the same man was involved in all three incidents.

There were no reported injuries.

As a result of the investigations, Sarangeet Singh, 22, of London, has been charged with five counts of criminal harassment by repeated following.

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in London court on Oct. 28, in relation to the charges.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent in online anonymously to London Elgin Middlesex Crime Stoppers.