London, Ont. man charged with impaired driving causing death following alleged hit-and-run
Police have charged a London, Ont. resident with impaired driving causing death after an alleged hit-and-run crash in the west end of the city Tuesday.
Emergency crews responded to the area of Oxford Street west near Laurel Street around 11 p.m. Tuesday night for a report of an alleged hit and run.
When police arrived, they found a man with significant injuries. The man was taken to the hospital where he later died.
Police say the crash actually took place near the intersection of Oxford and Hyde Park Road.
On Thursday, police announced David Charles MacMicken, 50, has been charged with impaired driving causing death, impaired driviing causing death exceed blood alcohol concentration and failing to stop at the scene of an accident causing death.
He will appear in court again March 9.
Information about the victim is not being released at this time pending identification and next of kin notification.
Police continue to investigate.
-
Winnipeg Richardson International Airport getting millions for upgradesThe Winnipeg Richardson International Airport is getting $5.3 million in new federal funding, the government announced on Thursday.
-
Regina Public Schools removing proof of vaccination, masking policies to align with end of Sask. public health ordersRegina Public Schools announced it will be removing proof of vaccination and mandatory masking policies, as Saskatchewan’s public health orders come to an end in this month.
-
B.C. to spray pesticide on Vancouver Island to combat invasive mothsB.C.'s Ministry of Forests is planning to spray a pesticide over three areas of Vancouver Island this spring, in an effort to manage Lymantria moths.
-
-
MLHU reporting 7 new COVID-19 related deaths ThursdayThe Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting seven new deaths related to COVID-19 Thursday.
-
Arrests made in connection with 2021 shooting at Georgina house partyYork Regional Police laid multiple charges against two suspects and are searching for a third believed to be involved in a house party shooting in Georgina in December.
-
Body of missing worker found near northern Ontario mine: OPPA 48-year-old Timmins man has died as a result of a workplace accident near a northern Ontario mine, Ontario Provincial Police say.
-
Precision Drilling reports fourth-quarter loss, revenue up 46% from year agoPrecision Drilling Corp. says it lost $27.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared with a loss of $37.5 million a year earlier as its revenue rose 46 per cent.
-
Ottawa homeless shelter receives $750,000 in donations after harassment from convoy protestersDonations to an Ottawa homeless shelter have reached about three quarters of a million dollars after protesters from the ‘Freedom Convoy’ harassed staff and volunteers.