London, Ont. man charged with sexual assault after alleged incident in Grand Bend

image.jpg

A 39-year-old London, Ont. man is facing a charge of assault and two counts of sexual assault following an alleged incident in Grand Bend over the weekend.

OPP were notified of two adults being assaulted on Main Street Saturday.

The accused was arrested and will appear in court at a later date.

Anyone who may have information about the alleged assault is asked to contact OPP.

