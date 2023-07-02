London, Ont. man dead after single-vehicle crash

A London, Ont. man has died as the result of a single-vehicle crash on Veterans Memorial Parkway (VMP) on Friday.

Emergency crews responded to a crash around 7:30 p.m. at VMP and Oxford Street East.

A car had left the road and struck a large stone structure.

London police tells CTV News, an autopsy is being conducted and the traffic management unit is looking to determine why the vehicle left the road.

Byron Ambo, 50, of London has died as a result of the crash.