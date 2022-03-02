London Ont. man embraces Ukrainian tradition of 'Pysanky' as a symbol of hope

The Ukrainian culture has deep roots and traditions. One of which is an art form that dates back thousands of years, decorating eggs to ward off evil.

London Ont. man, Michael Drul is dedicating his spare time to this hobby and hopes others will embrace it too.

“This one is a pattern that I developed on my own, and it is of the Ukrainian national coat of arms called the Tryzub”, says Drul as he holds a beautifully decorated egg in hand.

Drul has been ‘writing eggs’ as it’s referred to in Ukraine, since he was five, a tradition passed on by his ancestors.

When Ukraine recently was invaded by Russia, Drul wanted to do something to show his devotion to his culture.“It’s my connection that makes me feel that I’m doing something that is important,” said Drul.

So he began decorating Pysanky eggs again, each one with an intricate hand-drawn design with different styles, patterns and colour schemes, all with a special meaning.

“These are called Dubrovytsia – which are oak leaves. And oak leaves represent strength. And I thought we need a lot of strength right now,” said Drul, holding another chicken egg, with a special design.

Eggs are historically thought as good luck in the Ukrainian culture, something the Drul hopes the country will have to be able to survive the Russian invasion.

“The story goes that evil in the world is maintained and chained in the middle by a monster. And Pysanky, if they are made, will tighten the chain and bind it, but if they are not made, the evil will be released into the world,” explained Drul.He hopes these eggs will help thwart off evil – or at the very least, be a symbol of hope for the country of Ukraine.

The fourth grade teacher says it takes him roughly three hours to write six chicken eggs, and up to a collective 24 hours to complete one of the larger ostrich eggs.

He has taught his own children and his students the art form in effort to continue the expression of his culture for years to come.