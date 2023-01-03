London, Ont. man facing multiple child pornography, luring charges

A man from London is facing more than a dozen child pornography and luring charges after he allegedly communicated with a teenaged girl over Snapchat and exchanged sexually explicit material, London police said.

According to a press release from the London Police Service, during the month of December, a 44-year-old man communicated online with an individual he believed to be a teenaged girl. The suspect, who was aware of the victim’s age, sent sexually explicit messages and videos to the victim.

Police said the man used Snapchat under the username “FenixCallum” to communicate with the victim, and asked her to send images in return.

Investigators believe there may be additional victims and ask anyone with information to contact the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670.

As a result of the investigation, a 44-year-old man from London was charged with the following offences for his alleged involvement:

Three (3) counts of luring a person under 16 years of age by means of telecommunication

Three (3) counts of transmit sexually explicit material to a person under 16 years of age

Two (2) counts of unlawfully possess child pornography

Two (2) counts of import/sell/distribute etc. child pornography

Two (2) counts of print/publish/possess to publish child pornography

Luring a person under 18 years of age by means of telecommunication

Transmit sexually explicit material to a person under 18 years of age

The accused is expected to appear in London court on Tuesday in relation to the charges.