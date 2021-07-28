London, Ont. man facing numerous charges after break-in, fall from roof

Police say a London man is in custody and facing several charges after he forcibly entered a residence in the downtown core then fled and climbed to the roof of another home.

Around 6.p.m Tuesday a man allegedly used force to enter a residence in London’s downtown core. The suspect then allegedly threatened and assaulted a female occupant, who was known to him, with a baseball bat and punches.

The victim sustained minor injuries.

The suspect fled from the residence in a vehicle and police were notified.

Police were able to track down the suspect located at a residence on Beattie Avenue, where the suspect proceeded to climb to the roof of the home while holding a knife.

After several hours of negotiating with the suspect, police say he then fell from the roof shortly after 11 p.m. and was arrested by officers. The suspect was transported to hospital with minor injuries.

As a result a 50-year-old London man was charged with the following offences:

break enter and commit assault

criminal harassment by watching and besetting

harassing telecommunication

uttering threats/death or bodily harm

assault with a weapon

assault by suffocation

assault

two counts of fail to comply with release order

six counts of fail to comply with undertaking

The name of the accused is not being released, as doing so could potentially identify the victim in this matter.

He was being held in custody pending a court appearance in London on Wednesday.

