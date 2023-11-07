London, Ont. man frustrated after tire slashing incident

A London man wants to get the word out after someone wearing a mask and riding a bicycle was caught on a home surveillance camera slashing tires in the middle of the night on an east end driveway last month.

The incident occurred in the overnight hours of Oct. 15, 2023, but Brian O’Neill didn’t realize it until he woke up the next morning.

“It was quite upsetting,” said O’Neill. “I came out the next morning and I realized that both tires on the passenger side of my truck and my car had been done as well.”

O’Neill called to report the incident to the London Police Service, who said they are investigating similar damage to property in the area off Trafalgar Road East.

“I got off the phone with them and I could see 10 or 12 vehicles that had their tires slashed,” said O’Neill.

After paying his deductible, O’Neill said he went through his insurance to pay for the four slashed tires but other neighbours were out of pocket.

He’s hoping that with an increase in police presence combined with a neighbourhood on alert that the masked culprit can be apprehended before causing more damage or even worse.

“If somebody does happen to confront them or run into them and he’s running around with a knife someone could be seriously injured,” he said.