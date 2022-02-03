London, Ont. man pleads guilty to manslaughter

A London, Ont. man pleaded guilty on Thursday in connection with the death of a 28-year-old last spring in the city's east end.

Alex Pacheco died after an attack at a Hilton Place townhouse on April 6, 2021.

Jessie McConnell, 26, was initially charged with second-degree murder but pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter.

The facts surrounding the case were not read into the court.

McConnell was remanded in custody until his next court appearance scheduled for May 16.

A second man charged in connection with Pacheco's death remains in custody awaiting trial.